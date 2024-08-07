Laughter Chefs Actors Aly Goni And Karan Kundrra Hilarious Take On Ankita Lokhande Hubby Vicky Jain’s Hand Injury

Television actors Aly Goni and Karan Kundrra are known for their comedic chops on the show Laughter Chefs. The actors recently took a humorous spin on Vicky Jain’s hand injury. On the Laughter Chefs, the actors joked about how Vicky’s mishap became the talk of the town, providing their unique take on the situation. Take a look below!

Aly Goni And Karan Kundrra’s Masti With Vicky Jain-

Television actors Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vick Jain, and popular Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi were spotted at the set of Laughter Chefs. Aly and Karan, known for their witty and entertaining styles, couldn’t resist making jokes about Vicky’s injury. Aly Goni quipped about the injury and said, “Bohot party kar raha tha isiliye aise kar diya (showcased hand twisted pose).

While Karan humorously stated, “Uss raat (birthday night) Bohot free ho raha tha toh Ankita usko kheech ke laayi.” And Karan Kundrra also shaked hands with Vicky Jain injured hand and posed in front of the paparazzi and he left from there. Their playful banter not only entertained the audience but also brought a smile to Vicky Jain, who took the jabs in good spirits. Both actors also left Ankita Lokhande and Harpal Singh Sokhi in amusement.

About Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment-

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is a comedy cooking show on the Colors channel and aired on Colors TV at 9:30 pm. You can also watch the repeat episode on JioCinema.

