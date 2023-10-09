Love In The Air On Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi's Latest Romantic Pose Is All Hearts!!

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka the popular Sony TV show is breezy and cool with the romance of Aradhana and Reyansh setting stage for newer drama in the show. Actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi who enjoy great rapport are readying themselves for the new phase in the show, where Aradhana and Reyansh will gel better and get closer. This is indicative of the recent pictures that Kushal has posted from the shoot. Yes, it has Aradhana and Reyansh enjoying a party scene, dressed admirably. Kushal aka Reyansh is suited up while Shivangi aka Aradhana is seen in a sequin-style saree. Both of them look charming and this ought to give them the top position in the popular Jodis on Hindi TV right now!!

Instagram pictures from the party sequence have driven the fans of Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka into a frenzy!! You can surely see a love spark in these pictures. Are we seeing the love blooming? Aradhana and Reyansh are seen hand in hand, looking into each other’s eyes in these pictures.

Are you all geared up for this possible romantic twist in the show?

Outstanding, we can say about these pictures that are already trending!! We are sure these sequences filled with romance and love are awaited!!

Recently, the show also witnessed the entry of Simba Nagpal as the other lead. We wonder what impact will this entry have on the love equation to come of Aradhana and Reyansh. Only time will tell!!