Television | Snippets

Love In The Air On Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi's Latest Romantic Pose Is All Hearts!!

Shoot sequences from Sony TV show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka has Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi being in their characters, enjoying a romantic time. Is love in the air for Aradhana and Reyansh?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Oct,2023 09:50:03
Love In The Air On Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi's Latest Romantic Pose Is All Hearts!! 859745

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka the popular Sony TV show is breezy and cool with the romance of Aradhana and Reyansh setting stage for newer drama in the show. Actors Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi who enjoy great rapport are readying themselves for the new phase in the show, where Aradhana and Reyansh will gel better and get closer. This is indicative of the recent pictures that Kushal has posted from the shoot. Yes, it has Aradhana and Reyansh enjoying a party scene, dressed admirably. Kushal aka Reyansh is suited up while Shivangi aka Aradhana is seen in a sequin-style saree. Both of them look charming and this ought to give them the top position in the popular Jodis on Hindi TV right now!!

Instagram pictures from the party sequence have driven the fans of Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka into a frenzy!! You can surely see a love spark in these pictures. Are we seeing the love blooming? Aradhana and Reyansh are seen hand in hand, looking into each other’s eyes in these pictures.

Are you all geared up for this possible romantic twist in the show?

Outstanding, we can say about these pictures that are already trending!! We are sure these sequences filled with romance and love are awaited!!

Recently, the show also witnessed the entry of Simba Nagpal as the other lead. We wonder what impact will this entry have on the love equation to come of Aradhana and Reyansh. Only time will tell!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bharati Patil joins the cast of Sony TV show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi 859749
Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Bharati Patil joins the cast of Sony TV show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi
Curl festive flair this season in floral salwar suits like Shivangi Joshi 859595
Curl festive flair this season in floral salwar suits like Shivangi Joshi
Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya 859358
Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Update: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Twin In Matching Black T-Shirts 859400
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Update: Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi Twin In Matching Black T-Shirts
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Jai survives deadly accident 859269
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Jai survives deadly accident
Fans Await 'Double Dose' of Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka leads Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi; Read Here 859162
Fans Await ‘Double Dose’ of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka leads Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi; Read Here

Latest Stories

Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’ 859721
Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani & Sreeleela’s tips for your wardrobe ‘must-haves’
Bhagya Lakshmi Actors Aishwarya Khare And Rohit Suchanti's Funny Video Will Leave You Laughing 859742
Bhagya Lakshmi Actors Aishwarya Khare And Rohit Suchanti’s Funny Video Will Leave You Laughing
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu And Abhir's Death; Ruhi And Naira To Be Leads Post Leap; Read All Here 859739
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu And Abhir’s Death; Ruhi And Naira To Be Leads Post Leap; Read All Here
RIP!! Taal fame actress Bhairavi Vaidya passes away 859736
RIP!! Taal movie fame actress Bhairavi Vaidya passes away
[Photos] Inside TV beauties Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy & Hina Khan’s travel diaries 859691
[Photos] Inside TV beauties Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy & Hina Khan’s travel diaries
Wardrobe Essentials: Aashika Bhatia, Avneet Kaur & Jannat Zubair’s style guide [Photos] 859676
Wardrobe Essentials: Aashika Bhatia, Avneet Kaur & Jannat Zubair’s style guide [Photos]
Read Latest News