Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set

Shivangi Joshi looks breathtaking in a printed pink co-ord set. The actress paired her look with a pink hat. The diva captioned her photos: “This is my kind of happy place..”

Shivangi Joshi, the leading TV actress, rose to fame after playing the role of Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has been winning the audience’s hearts with her remarkable acting prowess. Her overloaded cuteness is on-screen and off-screen got her a lot of fans. When she comes on-screen, with her charming look and persona, boys simply find themselves star-struck and in complete awe of her. The talented beauty has, over the years, proved herself to be a style icon in her own right.

Shivangi is known for her simplicity and modest nature, which has won many hearts. She enjoys over a million fans on social media and keeps posting some of her most amazing pictures. Shivangi is turning a year older on the 18th of May this year. The actress will turn 25 and has decided to celebrate her special day with her family this year. The diva will be celebrating her birthday in Maldives and she is already at the location enjoying some family time.

Recently, Shivangi took to Instagram and shared her new look. In the latest photos, Shivangi looks breathtaking in a printed multi-coloured co-ord set. The actress paired her look with a pink hat. In one of the photos, Shivangi can be seen enjoying cycling too. The diva captioned her photos: “This is my kind of happy place..💕” Check here!