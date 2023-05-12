ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set

Shivangi Joshi looks breathtaking in a printed pink co-ord set. The actress paired her look with a pink hat. The diva captioned her photos: “This is my kind of happy place..”

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 May,2023 15:59:44
Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set

Shivangi Joshi, the leading TV actress, rose to fame after playing the role of Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has been winning the audience’s hearts with her remarkable acting prowess. Her overloaded cuteness is on-screen and off-screen got her a lot of fans. When she comes on-screen, with her charming look and persona, boys simply find themselves star-struck and in complete awe of her. The talented beauty has, over the years, proved herself to be a style icon in her own right.

Shivangi is known for her simplicity and modest nature, which has won many hearts. She enjoys over a million fans on social media and keeps posting some of her most amazing pictures. Shivangi is turning a year older on the 18th of May this year. The actress will turn 25 and has decided to celebrate her special day with her family this year. The diva will be celebrating her birthday in Maldives and she is already at the location enjoying some family time.

Recently, Shivangi took to Instagram and shared her new look. In the latest photos, Shivangi looks breathtaking in a printed multi-coloured co-ord set. The actress paired her look with a pink hat. In one of the photos, Shivangi can be seen enjoying cycling too. The diva captioned her photos: “This is my kind of happy place..💕” Check here!

Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set - 0
Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set - 1
Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set - 2
Maldives Diaries: Shivangi Joshi Sizzles In Printed Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set - 3
About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Shivangi Joshi's Engaging Vacay Pics From Maldives Are Breathtaking; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi's Engaging Vacay Pics From Maldives Are Breathtaking; Check Here
Epic Throwback: Mohsin Khan is busy stealing attention, Shivangi Joshi's reaction goes viral
Epic Throwback: Mohsin Khan is busy stealing attention, Shivangi Joshi's reaction goes viral
Khatron Ke Khiladi gang Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Faisu party hard at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday, see photo
Khatron Ke Khiladi gang Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Faisu party hard at Rajiv Adatia’s birthday, see photo
In Pics: Shivangi Joshi visits Tirumala
In Pics: Shivangi Joshi visits Tirumala
Shivangi Joshi enjoys special dinner with family, see viral photo
Shivangi Joshi enjoys special dinner with family, see viral photo
Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi have a splendid 'meet and greet'; Check Pic
Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi have a splendid 'meet and greet'; Check Pic
Latest Stories
When Bollywood Celebs Called India ‘Unsafe’
When Bollywood Celebs Called India ‘Unsafe’
Palak Tiwari Raises The Glam Quotient High In Floral Bodycon Mini-Dress
Palak Tiwari Raises The Glam Quotient High In Floral Bodycon Mini-Dress
I would like to overcome my phobia of height in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja
I would like to overcome my phobia of height in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja
Alia Bhatt to grace Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul, deets inside
Alia Bhatt to grace Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul, deets inside
Exclusive: Randheer Rai to play Shri Rash Behari Bose in Contiloe's Swaraj
Exclusive: Randheer Rai to play Shri Rash Behari Bose in Contiloe's Swaraj
Exclusive: Saniya Nagdev bags Colors' show Neerja
Exclusive: Saniya Nagdev bags Colors' show Neerja
Read Latest News