Mouni Roy Steals Our Hearts In Striped Midi Skirt and Top

Mouni Roy, the talented and stylish actress, recently captivated her fans with a fashion statement. In a series of stunning photos shared on her Instagram, Mouni looked mesmerizing in a red and pink striped midi skirt and top from the renowned designer brand Kate Spade.

The top accentuated Mouni’s slim waistline and highlighted her feminine charm. Its vibrant color complemented her radiant complexion, making her look like a true fashion icon. Paired with a matching long skirt with a flowing silhouette and delicate details.

The talented actress completed her outfit with Pink pumps. Mouni’s hair was styled in a scrunched ponytail with curls, and her makeup look with a bold red lip perfectly elevated the outfit. The eye-catching ensemble showcased Mouni’s impeccable sense of style and highlighted her figure.

A few days ago, Mouni shared a stunning avatar in a strapless gown that exuded elegance and glamour. The strapless gown featured a breathtaking design, resembling the enchanting hues of the sea. The deep blue shade of the dress perfectly complemented Mouni’s radiant complexion. The gown’s thigh-high slit added an element of allure. Mouni Roy has undoubtedly established herself as a fashion icon with her impeccable style.

