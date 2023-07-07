ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Mouni Roy Steals Our Hearts In Striped Midi Skirt and Top

In a series of stunning photos shared on her Instagram, Mouni Roy looked mesmerizing in a red and pink striped midi skirt and top from the renowned designer brand Kate Spade.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jul,2023 17:26:11
Mouni Roy Steals Our Hearts In Striped Midi Skirt and Top

Mouni Roy, the talented and stylish actress, recently captivated her fans with a fashion statement. In a series of stunning photos shared on her Instagram, Mouni looked mesmerizing in a red and pink striped midi skirt and top from the renowned designer brand Kate Spade.

The top accentuated Mouni’s slim waistline and highlighted her feminine charm. Its vibrant color complemented her radiant complexion, making her look like a true fashion icon. Paired with a matching long skirt with a flowing silhouette and delicate details.

The talented actress completed her outfit with Pink pumps. Mouni’s hair was styled in a scrunched ponytail with curls, and her makeup look with a bold red lip perfectly elevated the outfit. The eye-catching ensemble showcased Mouni’s impeccable sense of style and highlighted her figure.

A few days ago, Mouni shared a stunning avatar in a strapless gown that exuded elegance and glamour. The strapless gown featured a breathtaking design, resembling the enchanting hues of the sea. The deep blue shade of the dress perfectly complemented Mouni’s radiant complexion. The gown’s thigh-high slit added an element of allure. Mouni Roy has undoubtedly established herself as a fashion icon with her impeccable style.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Mouni Roy Turns Heads In Stunning Thigh-High Slit Blue Gown, See Photos
Mouni Roy Turns Heads In Stunning Thigh-High Slit Blue Gown, See Photos
Mouni Roy Sets Temperature Soaring In Black Outfit, BFF Disha Patani Comments
Mouni Roy Sets Temperature Soaring In Black Outfit, BFF Disha Patani Comments
Mouni Roy Sets Internet On Fire In Light Green Embellished Saree, See Photos
Mouni Roy Sets Internet On Fire In Light Green Embellished Saree, See Photos
Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries
Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries
Mouni Roy flaunts curves in printed bodycon gown, Disha Patani loves it
Mouni Roy flaunts curves in printed bodycon gown, Disha Patani loves it
Mouni Roy Sizzles In A Striking White And Black Gown
Mouni Roy Sizzles In A Striking White And Black Gown
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Housemates get into a fight during ranking task
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Housemates get into a fight during ranking task
RIP: Mithun Chakraborty’s mother Shantirani Devi passes away, Son Namashi confirms
RIP: Mithun Chakraborty’s mother Shantirani Devi passes away, Son Namashi confirms
Anupamaa spoiler: Choti Anu learns Anupamaa’s dark secret in Maaya’s death
Anupamaa spoiler: Choti Anu learns Anupamaa’s dark secret in Maaya’s death
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan puts Riya’s life in danger
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan puts Riya’s life in danger
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Vanya being his stepsister
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan learns about Vanya being his stepsister
Shweta Tiwari Looks Sensational In These Rich Saree Looks; Check Pics
Shweta Tiwari Looks Sensational In These Rich Saree Looks; Check Pics
Read Latest News