"My In-laws Are Very Supportive," Shraddha Arya About Marriage And Family

Shraddha Arya is married to Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. The duo shares a great bond with each. And in an interview, the diva spilled beans on her relationship with her in-laws and husband

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 May,2023 03:00:35
The stunning diva Shraddha Arya has become a household name with her onscreen performances in different shows. The actress enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram account. She often shares pictures, videos, and reels on her profile about her professional and personal life. Read more to know the bond she shares with her in-laws and husband.

Shraddha Arya Bond With Rahul Nagal

Shraddha Arya is a very fun-loving and free-spirited actress. She tied the knot with Rahul Nagal, a Navy officer, in 2021 in her Hometown, Delhi. Ever since her marriage, the actress has always been treating her fans with new cozy, and adorable pictures with her husband.

In an interview, when asked if her husband watched her show? Shraddha Arya said, “Jab se shadi hogae hai ab vo thoda thoda dekhne lage hai, but my in-laws watch it very regularly my show and they have become quite fond of the show, and so vo muje inputs bhi dete rehte hai ki aise kapde nahi aise paheno, everyone is really very supportive. My husband, he doesn’t get the time to watch the show every day, but he knows from me what’s happening in the show.”

She added, “And he always hears to my ranks about the show.”

Shraddha Arya currently works in one of the popular shows Kundali Bhagya. Her acting has impressed audiences throughout the country.

