Paras Kalnawat and Karishma Sharma's endearing friendship shines in latest photo

Popular television actor Paras Kalnawat, who is currently entertaining the masses as Rajveer in TV show Kundali Bhagya, recently shared a heartwarming photo on social media featuring himself alongside his good friend and fellow actress Karishma Sharma. The picture instantly caught the attention of fans and followers, highlighting the genuine bond between the two talented individuals.

In the snapshot, Paras and Karishma can be seen flashing radiant smiles as they pose together, exuding warmth and camaraderie. The photo was clicked at The Game Palacio location. In the photo, Paras is seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans. He paired his look with red shoes. On the other hand, Karishma opted for a printed skirt and a black bralette top. She went for black heels to complete her look. Paras captioned her post: “Ohh yaara! Even if we don’t meet frequently, you know I’m right there for you! 🫶🏻 #Dost #KarishmaSharma #ParasKalnawat”

When he uploaded the photo, social media platforms buzzed with comments as followers shared their admiration for the duo. The post quickly garnered a flurry of positive responses, with fans expressing their delight at witnessing the friendship between Paras and Karishma. and expressed their eagerness to see more of their bond both on and off-screen. Check below!

Also Read: Virat and Sai from “Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin” share the story of Rishi and Pihu from “Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain”