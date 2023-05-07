Paras Kalnawat Shed Tears With Shraddha Arya, Here's Why

Paras Kalnawat and Shraddha Arya are now bonded with a new mother-and-son relationship onscreen. In the article below, know why the duo are shedding tears

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya is a constant interest in news headlines. The diva was in the news lately for playing an elder role in the show. And the actress revealed that she is okay with doing older roles on screen. In addition, after the leap in the show, she became the mother of her ideal son Rajveer played by Paras Kalnawat. In the latest post of Paras Kalnawat, the actor is shedding tears with Shraddha Arya. Read more to find out the reason behind it.

Why Are Paras Kalnawat And Shraddha Arya Crying?

Paras Kalnawat, in his latest Instagram post, shared a picture of himself and his onscreen mother, Shraddha Arya. In the picture, the duo smiled, and Shraddha Arya kept her head on Paras Kalnawat’s shoulder. However, the actor captioned his post, “Right after shedding some tears on screen🥹.” His caption suggests that the duo posed smiling after an intense crying scene in the show.

However, reacting to Paras Kalnawat’s post-Shraddha Arya jokingly said, “Dono ki Naak toh same hai 🤣😂❤️.” At the same time, the user couldn’t stop gushing over their cuteness. A user wrote, “Awwiee…such wonderful packets of talent sitting beside eo after a crying scene.. waiting for their amazing performances together after such a long time!” The other said, “Awwww!!! Looking Forward For More #PreeVeer Seen together.”

