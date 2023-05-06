Shivangi Joshi enjoys special dinner with family, see viral photo

Shivangi Joshi shares a picture with her family. She enjoyed family moments as they got together for dinner at Taj Tirupati. It seems like a family vacation time for Shivangi. The actress looks happy and adorable in the snap.

Shivangi Joshi, the leading TV actress, rose to fame after playing the role of Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has been winning the audience’s hearts with her remarkable acting prowess. Her overloaded cuteness on-screen and off-screen got her a lot of fans. When she comes on-screen, with her charming look and persona, boys simply find themselves star-struck and in complete awe of her. The talented beauty has, over the years, proved herself to be a style icon in her own right.

Shivangi has always wowed us with her great fashion choices, well-toned body, and acting flairs. Surbhi won the hearts of many and is known for her amazing dressing style and how she presents herself. Shivangi is known for her simplicity and modest nature, which has won many hearts. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media as she keeps sharing her most beautiful photos on her social media accounts to stay in touch with her fans.

Shivangi Joshi, who hardly gets off days because of her busy schedule, recently enjoyed some family time. The young lass had fun with her parents, brother, and sister. Recently, she took to Instagram stories and shared a picture with her family. She enjoyed family moments as they got together for dinner at Taj Tirupati. It seems like a family vacation time for Shivangi. The actress looks happy and adorable in the snap. Check below!