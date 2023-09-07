Television | Snippets

Popular television actress Shivangi Joshi delighted her fans with a glimpse into her life on the sets of her hit show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. The actress took to Instagram and shared two short videos that provided a sneak peek into her professional and personal world.

The first video shared by Shivangi takes her followers on a tour of the set of Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. Dressed in a printed blue kurta with a red dupatta, Shivangi appears to be in high spirits as she gives viewers an exclusive look at BTS moment. Shivangi’s infectious enthusiasm and radiant smile make it evident that she genuinely enjoys her time on set.

In the second video, Shivangi surprises her fans with an intimate glimpse into her personal life. She is seen sharing a heartwarming moment with her father, who made a special visit to the set. The actress is wearing the same dress as in the previous video, indicating that her father’s visit was a cherished break during her busy work schedule.

The video captures the emotional bond between Shivangi and her father as they share cute selfie moment on the set. Shivangi’s social media update not only gives her fans an insider’s look into the world of television production but also underscores her dedication and passion for her craft. Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka has been gaining popularity for its compelling storyline and exceptional performances, with Shivangi at the forefront of the show’s success.