Television | Snippets

Shraddha Arya And Anjum Fakih Struggle For Selfies, Watch

The fantastic sisters Preeta and Shrusti, Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih, share a great bond off-screen. Here is how they struggle for a selfie in the latest Instagram story; check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 May,2023 15:00:06
Kundali Bhagya stars Preeta and Shrusti are one of the favorite on-screen sisters played by Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih. Their bubbly and fun bond is such that the audience wishes they could have with their siblings. In addition, the girls share a great bond off-screen and take time off to spend with each other and celebrate small moments. Yet again, the divas vibe together but struggle to take a selfie. Let’s check out.

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih Selfie Struggle

Shraddha Arya last night had a party with her friends Anjum Fakih, Paras Kalnawat, and others. She took to her Instagram and shared some of last night’s fun snaps. The actress enjoyed the sister-as-friend bond with Anjum. And they struggled to take pictures. To get a cool snap Shraddha Arya took the phone in her hand while Anjum hugged her, but due to darkness, the pictures were clear, which is why Anjum held the light stand in her hand to take selfies. The struggle for selfies is real.

Shraddha Arya captioned, “There’s light at the end of the stunner @nzoomfakih Holding the torch high! #KhatronKeKhiladi.”

In another video, shared by the on-screen son of Shraddha Kapoor, Paras Kalnawat, the girls flaunted their fun selfie session in different poses like divas. The duo looked happy and fun together. It’s always entertaining to watch these beautiful girls have fun together.

