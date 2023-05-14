ADVERTISEMENT
Shraddha Arya falls prey to 'overthinking', fans worried

Shraddha Arya is a beauty of the Television industry. But, just like normal humans, she too overthinks. In this latest reel, check out what is bothering her.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 May,2023 01:22:39
Shraddha Arya is a famous star in the Telly world. She has been one of the most renowned performing artists in the entertainment business for years. The actress is humble and sweet in her life, but sometimes people or things annoy you. Read more to find out who annoys the actress.

In the latest Instagram post, the Kundali Bhagya actress shared a reel video of herself talking to her. In the video she says, “Chup ho jao tum muje tang ker rahe ho don’t taang me, I’m taang right now and you are taanging me, you’re taanger.” And in the text, she wrote, “Me to myself when I can’t Stop Overthinking.” It’s nobody else, but Shraddha’s overthinking problem is annoying her.

Shraddha captioned her post, “All Day… Everyday!!!” Worried for the actress, fans shared their concerns in the comments. A user wrote, “Don’t overthink shraddha dii its not good for your health ignore all the thinks that worry you queen get well soon we wish for your fast recovery we are always with you love you lot queen.@sarya12 ❤️😢.” The other said, “Shraddha dii please tell us that how is your foot now we pray to god that your foot will be alright get well soon queen 😢.@sarya12 ❤️😍.” In contrast the third commented, “Aww my cutiee ❤️❤️🌸🫣 DEKHOON main tujhe bar bar aaye mere dil ko karaar @sarya12 💋👀.”

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

