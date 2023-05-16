ADVERTISEMENT
Shraddha Arya Is All Smiles With Her Family( New Pics Alert)

Shraddha Arya is a famous star in the town. The diva often buzzes in headlines for some or other reasons. Check out her new pictures with her whole family in one frame

Author: Aarti Tiwari
16 May,2023 17:00:43
Shraddha Arya is a famous performing artist in the industry. Working in showbiz for years, she has won millions of hearts with her performance and beauty. Recently she got injured in her leg, which is making things difficult for her. However, the actress is not giving up. She has been enjoying her time even if her leg is not okay. And yet again, the actress snapped with her family, and the pictures went viral. Let’s check out.

Shraddha Arya And Family

Kundali Bhagya fame actress is far better than before with her leg injury. And last night, the actress was snapped with her family. The actress took to Instagram and shared pictures. In the frame, she poses with her Mom, Dad, Sister, and Brother. And so in the caption, she wrote, “Mummy Papa Didi & VD…

#MommyDaddysGirl ❤️.”

The family looked adorable together, posing for pictures. Shraddha shares a very loving bond with her family, and these beautiful moments are proof of it. Earlier, the actress held a send-off party for her onscreen sister Anjum Fakih and also to wish her Khatron Ke Khiladi. In the shared pictures, the duo looked adorable together. She also welcomed Basir Ali and Paras Kalnawat to her gang. The actress keeps her fans hooked with her.

Did you like Shraddha Arya’s family picture? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

