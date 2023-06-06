Sizzling Reunion: Naagin Queens Mouni Roy And Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Together, Find Out Why

Two prominent TV actresses, Mouni Roy and Tejasswi Prakash, who are known for their captivating performances and undeniable charm, were recently spotted together. Mouni and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, hosted their friends from the industry at the grand opening launch of their new restaurant Badmaash in Mumbai.

At the launch, Tejasswi came along with her boyfriend and TV actor Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi chose a shimmery purple dress for the party, while boyfriend Karan looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pants. Meanwhile, Mouni opted for a short purple dress while her husband, Suraj Nambiar, complemented her in a casual black t-shirt. The reunion of Mouni and Tejasswi at the party has generated a tremendous buzz across social media platforms

Mouni has established herself as a true icon in the Indian television industry. She gained immense fame by portraying the iconic character Shivanya in the supernatural drama series, Naagin. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash has risen to prominence with her remarkable performances as the new Naagin in the show. Her magnetic screen presence and dedication to her craft have positioned her as one of the most promising talents in the industry.

