Television | Snippets

Sizzling Reunion: Naagin Queens Mouni Roy And Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Together, Find Out Why

Love birds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra grace the grand opening launch of Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar's new restaurant Badmaash in Mumbai. The four of them had a blast at the party.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jun,2023 17:45:31
Two prominent TV actresses, Mouni Roy and Tejasswi Prakash, who are known for their captivating performances and undeniable charm, were recently spotted together. Mouni and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, hosted their friends from the industry at the grand opening launch of their new restaurant Badmaash in Mumbai.

At the launch, Tejasswi came along with her boyfriend and TV actor Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi chose a shimmery purple dress for the party, while boyfriend Karan looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pants. Meanwhile, Mouni opted for a short purple dress while her husband, Suraj Nambiar, complemented her in a casual black t-shirt. The reunion of Mouni and Tejasswi at the party has generated a tremendous buzz across social media platforms

Mouni has established herself as a true icon in the Indian television industry. She gained immense fame by portraying the iconic character Shivanya in the supernatural drama series, Naagin. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash has risen to prominence with her remarkable performances as the new Naagin in the show. Her magnetic screen presence and dedication to her craft have positioned her as one of the most promising talents in the industry.

Check the photo below!

Sizzling Reunion: Naagin Queens Mouni Roy And Tejasswi Prakash Spotted Together, Find Out Why 813262

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

