Television | Snippets

Sneak Peek Into Neil Bhatt's 'Sunny' and 'Breezy' Vacation

Neil Bhatt and his engaging casual dressing style makes us drool. These are pictures from his vacation. You can check it out here and see his casual style. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Aug,2023 17:52:46
Sneak Peek Into Neil Bhatt's 'Sunny' and 'Breezy' Vacation 843620

Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma were recently on an extended vacation which they called their honeymoon. Yes, the couple got married when their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was on, and they had a hectic schedule. Once married, they did not enjoy their honeymoon and decided to have it later when they get free. Now with Neil and Aishwarya no longer being part of the show, they were finally seen vacaying.

Aishwarya had put up pictures declaring that she is finally on her honeymoon. They had been to Maldives where the couple was seen engaging in fun and private time. We saw a lot of pictures from their Maldives trip and we are sure that their fans would have enjoyed this surreal moment of their togetherness. These hard-working actors were generous enough to forego their honeymoon as soon as the got married.

Now, Neil put up a few pictures from his casual outing. He was seen wearing cool casuals in all colours. He looked dashing as ever, with his sunglasses on. A few of the pictures are from their Maldives trip is what we feel. Sunny and breezy, these pictures tell us volume about Neil’s style.

If you want to have a look at his pictures, you can check here.

Sneak Peek Into Neil Bhatt's 'Sunny' and 'Breezy' Vacation 843614

Sneak Peek Into Neil Bhatt's 'Sunny' and 'Breezy' Vacation 843615

Sneak Peek Into Neil Bhatt's 'Sunny' and 'Breezy' Vacation 843616

Picture Courtesy Instagram

Are you loving this cool look of Neil? Hope you enjoyed these pictures.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

