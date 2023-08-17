Sneak Peek Into Neil Bhatt's 'Sunny' and 'Breezy' Vacation

Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma were recently on an extended vacation which they called their honeymoon. Yes, the couple got married when their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was on, and they had a hectic schedule. Once married, they did not enjoy their honeymoon and decided to have it later when they get free. Now with Neil and Aishwarya no longer being part of the show, they were finally seen vacaying.

Aishwarya had put up pictures declaring that she is finally on her honeymoon. They had been to Maldives where the couple was seen engaging in fun and private time. We saw a lot of pictures from their Maldives trip and we are sure that their fans would have enjoyed this surreal moment of their togetherness. These hard-working actors were generous enough to forego their honeymoon as soon as the got married.

Now, Neil put up a few pictures from his casual outing. He was seen wearing cool casuals in all colours. He looked dashing as ever, with his sunglasses on. A few of the pictures are from their Maldives trip is what we feel. Sunny and breezy, these pictures tell us volume about Neil’s style.

If you want to have a look at his pictures, you can check here.

Picture Courtesy Instagram

Are you loving this cool look of Neil? Hope you enjoyed these pictures.