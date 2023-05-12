ADVERTISEMENT
Statement Earrings Ft. Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya is a popular star in the Television world. She has an impeccable fashion taste. Here take inspiration to style your outfit with these statement earrings

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 May,2023 03:00:13
The gorgeous Shraddha Arya has always been in the news for her amazing personality. She is considered one of the best and most stylish divas on the red carpet at events, functions, and many other places. Undoubtedly you are her can and loves to style. Here are clues to style yourself with the best statement earrings.

Shraddha Arya Earrings

The beautiful Shraddha Arya in the below pictures donned a gorgeous pink embellished kurta paired with a matching pajama and dupatta. She added style to her look with the stunning diamond chandbaliyan.

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha donned a classy gold and cream silk saree. She elevated her appearance with a sleek bun and gold jhumkas with her bold and minimal makeup.

Be the stylish one among your girl gang in ethnic, just like Shraddha in this plain chikankari anarkali. Her oxidized silver, black bindi, and jhumka became the highlight.

Shraddha Arya, in this picture, added glam to her vibrant outfit with a pair of long multicolor earrings. In contrast, her beautiful smile always grabs attention. The diva looks gorgeous with her ethnicity.

Be filmy and weird, just like Shraddha Arya in this picture, and the actress styled her look in yellow anarkali paired with a beautiful yellow jhumkas.

Which statement jhumka of Shraddha Arya did you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

