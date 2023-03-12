Sunayana Fozdar, the gorgeous actress, known for the role Anjali Bhabhi from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, got us dazzled with her significant traditional look in pink on her social media handle. The actress shared a video, leaving her fans enticed.

In the video, we can see Sunayana Fozdar wearing a beautiful pink floral lehenga choli. The actress teamed it with her long wavy hairstyle. Her makeup looked perfect, as she teamed it with dewy soft eyes, nude pink lips and a pair of gorgeous pearled earrings and a sheer pearled neckpiece. The diva rounded it off with stunning golden bangles.

Adorning the look with her gorgeous smiles, the actress prompted nothing but grace in the video as she moved like a princess to it.

Further Details About The Outfit, as mentioned by Sunayana Fozdar

🎥 @girish_rajput_photography

Outfit – @littleens_official

Jewellery- @attrangi_designs

Mua – @ansarireshma_makeup

Hair – @munirashaikh8083

📍 – @truetrammtrunk X @iampuneetgidwani

Team – @greenlight__media

