Nakuul Mehta proves once again that he is a gem of a soul. Owing to his latest video, where he urges his fans and encourages them to perform “kindness” to the world. The actor collaborated with the brand Happydent that has come with an opportunity to become a citizen journalist, who can bring out such amazing inspiring stories to light.

In the video, we can see Nakuul Mehta narrating a beautiful story that he witnessed when he was coming back from shooting. He spoke about an elderly couple who was offering bottle of water to every standing vehicle on the road. When he asked the couple why they were doing it, they said it just made them feel better helping strangers.

The actor then went on to speak about the act of kindness and spread joy in everyone’s life.

Sharing the video, Nakuul Mehta dropped a long note, detailing on the message. He wrote, “The smallest act of kindness can make the biggest difference. Here’s your chance to channelize your inner citizen journalist and shed a spotlight on positivity with Happydent & News18 present #MakeADent Contest.”

He added, “If you also know people who are making the world a better place with their effort, all you need to do is take out your camera, record the story and upload the video on news18.com/makeadent or share it on Instagram with #MakeADent & tag @happydentind and @CNNNews18. The 10 best entries chosen by the jury will stand a chance to win exciting prizes up to 317 lakhs. Now it’s your time to, Dikha battisi, aur bana daal video achhi si!”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta was last seen in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. There he portrayed as Ram Kapoor in the lead. The show also starred Disha Parmar as Priya. However, Nakuul decided to exit the show, on a recent note.