Paras Kalnawat, the Anupamaa actor took to his Instagram handle to share pictures straight from the stadium. Keeping his weekend plans sorted with his friend, the actor can be in seen in his most joyous mood.

In the pictures, we can see him at the Dubai International Stadium, where we can see him going all smiles with popular Instagram influencer and former TikToker Mr Faisu. The two can be seen wearing pink jerseys both teamed it with black shades and messy hair.

Paras shared the photodump on his Instagram on Saturday morning as he along with Mr Faisu call it a “Match day”

Here take a look-

He went on to share more pictures in the photodump where we can also spot Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan actor Zain Imam. The pictures also featured Surabhi Samriddhi the popular Instagram twin sisters. The gang can be seen having their best times together in the moment.

Here take a look-

Paras Kalnawat was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. However, his participation in the show sparked a lot of controversies. It’s been stated that he abruptly left the show Anupamaa to join JDJ10.

Talking about it earlier, Paras has mentioned, “I feel I am going to take this thing very positively because I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong, I chose the side. I wanted to do something where I can see myself growing, some line of growth in my own life as an actor and as a dancer as well. I am currently a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and that is something that actually offended the makers of Anupamaa because Star Plus considers Colors as their rival channel and they don’t get along very well. My growth was completely at halt in this show for the past one year. I’ve been speaking to the makers and I’ve been asking the creatives ‘When are you going to start my track, when am I going to see myself on the show more than other few actors?’ because that’s what I was when the show started. I couldn’t get a proper reply from their end, and that’s when I decided that if I get a good project on the way, I’ll definitely go ahead,” as quoted by Pink Villa.