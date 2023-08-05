ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Ayesha Singh High On 'Kaavaalaa' Fever In Desi Barbie Avatar

Ayesha Singh, in the latest Instagram dump, turned Barbie in her desi avatar. Her striking dance is making a buzz. Check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Aug,2023
Ayesha Singh became a household name with her performance in the leading show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Though the diva is not working anymore, her social media presence keeps her fans engaged with her. Today the diva is high on Kaavaalaa fever.

Ayesha Singh’s Desi Barbie Avatar

The actress turned Desi Barbie in the latest video. She wore a diamond-embedded low-neckline sleeveless blouse paired with a blue ruffle mini skirt. Her outfit is from Jiya Fashion and Season Mumbai. Styled by Purva Bansal, the actress embraced her desi look. She accessorized her appearance with jewelry by Maxplus Jewels and Sejal Creation. In addition, her open hairstyle and minimal makeup rounded her appearance.

Ayesha Singh, throughout the video, flaunted her desi ‘Thumkas’, getting high on ‘Kaavaalaa’ fever. It is the new item number buzzing on the internet. In the movie Jailer, Tamannaah Bhatia embraced her amazing dance performance with her thumkas, making the audience gaga over it. The Hindi version of the song Tu Aa Dilbara was also released on 27th July.

Ayesha Singh has massive fandom on her Instagram account, with 1.4 million followers. She regularly shares pictures, videos, and updates on her profile. She is one of the most awaited divas at award functions, parties, and events.

Did you like Ayesha Singh’s ‘Kaavaalaa’ fever? Please drop your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

