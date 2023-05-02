Watch: Shraddha Arya And Dheeraj Dhoopar's Unforgettable Onscreen Chemistry

Here check out the best couple onscreen, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar has always been audience favorite. The duo entertained their fans with the perfect khatta meetha chemistry between the two in the serial. Shraddha Arya played the role of innocent Preeta Arora; on the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar acted as the fun-loving cricketer Karan Luthra.

Best Couple Shraddha Arya And Dheeraj Dhoopar

Shraddha and Dheeraj share a great bond with each other onscreen and off-screen. The duo has always been linked, and their friends are always in the headlines. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar as Preeran won millions of hearts. Both of them also shared several videos and pictures together on their social media accounts. They worked together for 5 years together in a serial and had an inseparable bond with each other.

After working for five years in the same show, Dheeraj Dhoopar left to venture into something new. The couple has been honoured with several awards for their chemistry and as an individual in the front. At present, Shakti Arora plays the role of Karan Luthra. And the duo win Best Jodi Award at an award function. Receiving the award, Shraddha didn’t forget to mention her bond with Dheeraj Dhoopar on the show.

Check out this video clip and witness the fantastic chemistry Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar share with each audience that the audience still misses. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are still friends and recognised at times.

