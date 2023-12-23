Watch: Shraddha Arya celebrates Christmas with family, enjoys tornado potato and more

Shraddha Arya, the Kundali Bhagya actress, is basking in the festive glow of Christmas, and her joy is contagious! The actress recently took a delightful detour to Jio Garden wonderland, turning the ordinary into the extraordinary with her friends and family in tow. As the holiday spirit embraced her, Arya couldn’t resist diving into a feast of scrumptious snacks that ranged from the viral tornado potato to other mouthwatering delights.

The video she shared is a glimpse into her magical Christmas escapade, where the Jio Garden wonderland was transformed into a festive haven. The ambiance was nothing short of enchanting, with a giant Christmas tree stealing the spotlight, adorned with beautiful decorations and twinkling lights that added an extra dose of magic to the air.

In her characteristic charm, Arya humorously captioned the video, “This Fair was a friendly reminder of ‘Money Can Buy Happiness’ 🤣. Happiness Nonetheless! 🌲🎡💃🏻” It seems like the actress not only indulged in delightful treats but also relished the joy that the holiday season brings.

Check out video-

As we peek into Shraddha Arya’s Christmas celebration at Jio Garden wonderland, it’s evident that she found the perfect blend of festive cheer, delightful company, and, of course, the undeniable happiness that comes with it all.

Speaking of Tornado Potato, here’s how you can make this viral snack

The tornado potato, a culinary marvel that’s both visually striking and incredibly tasty, has taken the food world by storm. Originating as a popular street food snack, this spiral-cut delight transforms an ordinary potato into a crunchy and flavorful masterpiece. To craft a tornado potato, a whole potato is skewered on a stick and then expertly sliced into a continuous spiral pattern. The result is a mesmerizing potato-on-a-stick that resembles a tornado, ready to be deep-fried to golden perfection. Once cooked, the tornado potato becomes a crispy canvas for various seasonings like salt, paprika, or even a dusting of cheese. Whether enjoyed as a delightful snack at fairs or made at home for a unique culinary adventure, the tornado potato is a whirlwind of flavors and textures that’s sure to satisfy any craving for a fun and delicious treat.