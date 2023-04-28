Watch: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Late Date Night With Hubby Rahul Nagal

The television industry’s famous actress Shraddha Arya is one of her favorite divas. The actress loves spending some quality time with her hubby Rahul Nagal. The duo often buzzes in the headlines for their unique chemistry. And yet again, the actress took time off to have beautiful moments with her husband. Read more to find out what the duo are doing now.

Shraddha Arya And Rahul Nagal Date Night

Shraddha Arya took time off to spend quality time with her hubby. Initially, she had some time for herself. She shared a no-filter story on her Instagram. Her makeup-free face and flying hair made her look gorgeous. The diva in the story wrote, “The wind is perfect for letting my hair dry naturally #VizagHome #Nofilter.”

In the following story, Shraddha Arya had a great time with her husband. The duo enjoyed a late date night driving. The actress offered Rahul Nagal a bite of ice cream. Her husband had a big taste, and she mentioned that in the caption, “When you just offer one bit to him.”

Shraddha Arya And Rahul Nagal Marriage

Shraddha Arya met Rahul Nagal via a mutual friend at a party. And slowly, the duo fell for each other. They tied the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony in New Delhi on 16th November 2021. As soon as their pictures were shared on her profile, they went viral quickly.

