With Ali (Abhishek Nigam) moving to Naziya’s (Sapna Thakur) house in Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2, the viewers are about to witness a different side of Ali. In the upcoming episodes, how Ali and Simsim’s life takes unexpected turns will be interesting to watch.

Simsim’s (Sayantani Ghosh) evil plans come into action as she finally becomes successful in moving Kotwal to Naziya’s house so that she can keep a track of his activities day in and day out. Little does Simsim know that Ali will always be a step ahead of her in every plan, and his ultimate goal will leave her in splits. On the other hand, taking this opportunity, Ali has started to find more information in Naziya’s house on Simsim and chalking out a plan on how he can make Simsim his best bet to find Marjina.

Will Ali be successful in finding out about Marjina? What is Ali’s ultimate plan?

Abhishek Nigam, essaying the role of Alibaba, said, “I think the character of Ali has finally reached a stage where he will leave no stone unturned to reach his ultimate goal. I am sure it’s exciting for the viewers to watch how the show is shaping up and how Ali is doing every possible thing under the sky to protect his people and find clues about Marjina. I can assure you that Ali’s plan to fight Simsim will keep the viewers hooked to the show and it will be interesting to watch is he planning to tackle Simsim.”