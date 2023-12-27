Ankita Lokhande hints at the slap incident and Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra’s friendship is in peril on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ tonight

COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ has witnessed power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Vicky bickering often, and the intervention from the host of the show Salman Khan and the mothers of the contestants have not made much of a difference. A few episodes ago, Vicky had a major feud with Arun Srikanth, leading to a heated argument with his wife, Ankita. Annoyed at his wife for not hearing him out, Vicky either nearly slapped his wife or hurled his blanket in a fit of rage. This incident raised eyebrows, with Arun and Abhishek accusing Vicky of attempting to slap Ankita. Both Vicky and Ankita denied it, and Anurag Dobhal supported Vicky’s explanation that he was trying to yank the blanket off himself. In tonight’s episode, during an intense conversation, Ankita confronts Vicky, complaining he’s too busy with others’ issues and not hers. Vicky asks her to behave herself especially because their families are watching. With a gesture hinting at her husband’s attempt to slap her, an exasperated Ankita asks, “Family ne ye nahin dekha?” Will Vicky have anything concrete to say about this serious accusation?

After sharing a great camaraderie, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui seem to be going their separate ways after Ayesha Khan’s entry on the show. In the previous episode, Mannara and Ayesha had a huge showdown about the exchange of insults and taunts. Munawar, who had a past with Ayesha, sided with her and this did not go down well with Mannara. In tonight’s episode, she clears the air with Munawar, stating that she has no issues with him, but she will call out Ayesha if she is out of line. The stand-up comedian asserts that he will defend the wild card entrant if he thinks she has been wrongly called out. Mannara declares that if he continues to do so then their equation will suffer. Does this discussion mark the end of #Munnara?

