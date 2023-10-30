Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa: Anupamaa plans Kavya's Godhbaraai

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa planning Kavya's Godhbaraai in order to bring some happiness back in the families.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) have seen to it that Samar’s culprit Sonu is punished. With life getting back to normalcy in the Kapadia house and Shah house, Anupamaa and Anuj look forward to bringing some happy moments for the family.

Anupamaa will in the coming episode suggest that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is getting into her seventh month of pregnancy, and that they should plan a Godhbaraai for her. Anuj will agree to his wife’s request and the two of them will plan for the big day.

On the other hand, Dimpy’s presence in the Kapadia household will be a pain for Pakhi. Everyone including Adhik, Anupamaa and Anuj will be taking very good care of pregnant Dimpy and this will not be liked by Pakhi.

The episode to come will also see Malti Devi taking advantage of Pakhi’s anger and brainwashing her against Anupamaa.

Kavya will also have a stressful time with her entering the 7th month. However, Baa will take care of Kavya and will give her all the comfort.

Anupamaa Ep 1088 29th October Written Episode Update

Anupamaa sided with Dimple when Baa accused Dimple of being over-friendly with her students. Anupamaa also wished to open an old age home along with Anuj.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

