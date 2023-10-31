Anupamaa: Babuji shows Vanraj the way to move out of darkness

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Samar’s death being a big setback for the Shah family. They are trying to regroup themselves in their own ways. Dimple is now staying with the Kapadia family for a change. Anupamaa has asked Dimpy to live life afresh and with a positive attitude.

However, we know that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) has gone into depression. He thinks of Samar all the time, and how unlucky a father he is that he could not do anything for his son. Vanraj is under medication and sleeps all the time. He has no zeal to live life. Even when his wife Kavya is pregnant, Vanraj is seen as emotionless, in his own world, battling his loneliness.

The coming episode will see Babuji taking a big step in showing the right path to move on for Vanraj. He will take Vanraj out for a morning walk. He will make Vanraj meet his friends in the park. All the old men and women will indulge in simple stretching, laughing and dancing in order to feel fresh. Babuji will ask Vanraj too, to laugh along with them. However, Vanraj will not be able laugh and will only feel sad. He will not dance too and will keep silent to himself.

Babuji will educate Vanraj that there is no man in life without any problems. He will point to every senior citizen friend of his and talk about the problems in their lives. He will tell Vanraj that they have found a way to laugh amidst their sorrow and tears. He will urge Vanraj to walk out of the darkness that has engulfed him, and yet again, face the sun so that he can move on in life and lead a normal life.

Pakhi got angry with all in the Kapadia house helping out Dimpy and easing her out during her pregnant phase. Pakhi felt that her mother Anupamaa did not understand her feelings.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.