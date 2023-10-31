Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa: Babuji shows Vanraj the way to move out of darkness

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Babuji educating Vanraj that he needs to move on in life and take life as it comes.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Oct,2023 12:17:34
Anupamaa: Babuji shows Vanraj the way to move out of darkness 865675

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Samar’s death being a big setback for the Shah family. They are trying to regroup themselves in their own ways. Dimple is now staying with the Kapadia family for a change. Anupamaa has asked Dimpy to live life afresh and with a positive attitude.

However, we know that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) has gone into depression. He thinks of Samar all the time, and how unlucky a father he is that he could not do anything for his son. Vanraj is under medication and sleeps all the time. He has no zeal to live life. Even when his wife Kavya is pregnant, Vanraj is seen as emotionless, in his own world, battling his loneliness.

The coming episode will see Babuji taking a big step in showing the right path to move on for Vanraj. He will take Vanraj out for a morning walk. He will make Vanraj meet his friends in the park. All the old men and women will indulge in simple stretching, laughing and dancing in order to feel fresh. Babuji will ask Vanraj too, to laugh along with them. However, Vanraj will not be able laugh and will only feel sad. He will not dance too and will keep silent to himself.

Babuji will educate Vanraj that there is no man in life without any problems. He will point to every senior citizen friend of his and talk about the problems in their lives. He will tell Vanraj that they have found a way to laugh amidst their sorrow and tears. He will urge Vanraj to walk out of the darkness that has engulfed him, and yet again, face the sun so that he can move on in life and lead a normal life.

Anupamaa Ep 1089 30th October Written Episode Update

Pakhi got angry with all in the Kapadia house helping out Dimpy and easing her out during her pregnant phase. Pakhi felt that her mother Anupamaa did not understand her feelings.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena sides with Gazal 865761
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena sides with Gazal
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan get back; know about Gungun's deteriorating health 865727
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan get back; know about Gungun’s deteriorating health
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi gets into a dangerous job 865701
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi gets into a dangerous job
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi dies; police questions cause of death 865695
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi dies; police questions cause of death
Swati Chitnis bids adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after seven years; says, 'Glad to have my last scene with Akshara' 865692
Swati Chitnis bids adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after seven years; says, ‘Glad to have my last scene with Akshara’
I will miss the world that we created on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant 865501
I will miss the world that we created on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant

Latest Stories

Raveena Tandon Has A Blast On Her Birthday; Check The Grand Celebration Here 865801
Raveena Tandon Has A Blast On Her Birthday; Check The Grand Celebration Here
Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka hides from Rishi in the storeroom 865799
Bhagya Lakshmi: Malishka hides from Rishi in the storeroom
It's going to be a Hollywood 'undead' theme for Halloween at our restaurant 1BHK: Simple Kaul 865717
It’s going to be a Hollywood ‘undead’ theme for Halloween at our restaurant 1BHK: Simple Kaul
I would like to dress up as the blood-curdling entity from The Exorcist for Halloween: Gurpreet Bedi 865712
I would like to dress up as the blood-curdling entity from The Exorcist for Halloween: Gurpreet Bedi
Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets drunk after meeting Katha 865735
Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets drunk after meeting Katha
Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya and Shubham come closer, Adhiraj feels jealous 865723
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya and Shubham come closer, Adhiraj feels jealous
Read Latest News