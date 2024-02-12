Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa avoids starting a new chapter with Anuj

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) deciding to meet. They meet at the time when Adhya has planned a date for Anuj and Shruti. Anuj faked an important meeting and went to meet Anupamaa.

Anuj and Anupamaa talked about their past and how their lives have changed over the five years. The coming episode will see Anuj talking about Anupamaa changing her identity. Anuj will tell that he has left his work, and land behind after losing her.

Anuj will ask Anupamaa to talk about themselves and how they can change their future. Anupamaa will revolt and will tell Anuj that their togetherness is over and they cannot get together again. Anuj will tell her that their lives together have halted and not stopped.

The two of them will clash over their future with Anupamaa avoiding opening a new chapter with Anuj.

Anupamaa Ep 1192 11th February Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.