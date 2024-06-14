Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets to know the truth; vows to get the culprit convicted

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Gulati and also Rahul coming to the Shah house together. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) was shocked and suspicious to see them together. He had his doubt on Gulati initially and was also probing into the man’s acts. With the Sangeet celebration happening of Dimple and Tapish, there was happiness in the Shah household. Anupamaa also organized a small cake cutting for Vanraj and Kavya’s wedding anniversary.

The upcoming episode will finally open the curtains on who the culprit was, who put a cockroach into Anupamaa’s dish. Paritosh will overhear a conversation between Gulati and Rahul that will prove that Rahul was the one who had put the cockroaches, on the order of Gulati. Paritosh will get angry and will have a fight with Gulati, as his name was tarnished by his mother doubting him.

Anupamaa will come there and will be shocked to hear all of it. She will yell at Gulati and will also go to hit him. Anuj will also be present to give Anupamaa the needed support. Gulati will tell Anupamaa and Anuj that they will have to deal with this case in the USA and not in India. Anupamaa will vow to go back and fight for herself. Gulati will tell her that she will never get any proof of what happened at the restaurant.

Anupamaa Ep 1316 13th June Written Episode Update

Anuj was shocked to see Rahul along with Gulati. He was more doubtful of Gulati’s scheming mind against Anupamaa.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.