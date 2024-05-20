Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa humiliates Paritosh; Paritosh vents his anger at Kinjal

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) not thinking twice before giving Paritosh (Gaurav Sharma) a job at her restaurant. As we know, Paritosh has been working as a waiter at the restaurant, but his activities are so weird that all the other waiters feel that Anupamaa is giving rise to nepotism by giving her son a job without having the needed experience.

The upcoming episodes will see Paritosh going a level above when it comes to showing his disrespect. He will come to the restaurant with his friends and will behave as though he is the boss of the restaurant. He will tell his friends about his superiority in the restaurant, and will also treat Vikram and others badly. Anupamaa will get annoyed and will teach Paritosh a fitting lesson. She will not only humiliate him but will also ask him to clean up his own mess and pay from his pocket for the order he had made with his friends.

Anupamaa’s act will not go down well with Paritosh. He will go home and will vent his anger at his wife Kinjal (Nidhi Shah).

Anupamaa Ep 1291 19th May Written Episode Update

Anupamaa’s interview made it to the headlines in the newspaper. Anuj was very happy seeing it and he showed it to Anupamaa. Both were thrilled at Anupamaa’s achievement.

What will happen next?

