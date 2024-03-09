Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Anuj engage in a banter

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama. As per the promo that has been appearing, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) gets arrested for the crime committed by her son Paritosh. As of now, the story plot is hooked on to the fair and the jewellery ramp walk that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has been handling. Anuj has given the huge responsibility of handling the lockers which contain the costliest of jewels to Paritosh.

The coming episode will see Vanraj, Baa and Kinjal coming to the event to witness the grand jewellery show. They will be amazed to see the kind of jewels presented at the fashion parade.

Vanraj will decide to get into a talk with Anuj and the two of them will dwell on the past happenings. Vanraj will talk about Anuj’s girlfriend and will throw hints that Anuj should marry her and move away from Anupamaa. Anuj will tell Vanraj that he is nobody to talk about his life and Anu’s. The two of them will engage in a friendly taunt which will touch upon serious issues of their lives. However, Anuj will be very clear in his talk that nothing can stop him from thinking about Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Ep 1218 8th March Written Episode Update

Paritosh promised to walk the right path before Anupamaa. He said that he would make his parents proud.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.