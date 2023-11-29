Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj threatens Tapish

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Pakhi being hellbent on making her family believe that Dimpy is having an affair with Tapish. Well, we saw the MMS drama create a bad reputation for Dimpy (Nishi Saxena). However, Anupamaa believed in Dimpy and motivated her. Dimpy who believed she had done nothing wrong, started working with Tapish (Kunwar Amar) again. Now, Pakhi saw Dimpy dancing with Tapish on the road and has put the news on the burner again. Pakhi is very much convinced that Dimpy will run out of home with Tapish one day.

To make matters worse, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will also have the same notion about Tapish. As we know, Vanraj had gone to the rehabilitation centre to get better in his mental health after the death of Samar.

Now, he will be a man of rage. He would have seen the same video. He will wait at home for Dimpy to arrive. When he will see her coming home with Tapish, he will burn with anger. Vanraj will send the ladies inside and will hold Tapish by his collar and threaten him.

Vanraj will tell Tapish never to come face to face with his daughter-in-law Dimpy again.

Anupamaa Ep 1118 28th November Written Episode Update

Tapish and Dimpy had a stroll in the night when Tapish motivated Dimpy by teaching her to be happy in life. He also taught her a dance step. Pakhi saw them dancing on the road.

What will happen now? Will Dimpy rebel?

