Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Raahi seeks Anuj’s blessings before the wedding; Anupamaa misses Anuj

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama that is leading up to the wedding of Prem (Shivam Khajuria) and Raahi (Adrija Roy). We have seen enough disturbances caused by the mindsets that the Kothari family have projected. The recent drama saw the wedding almost being called off when a man claiming to be Raahi’s father, came to the Haldi function and talked about his wife being a dancer. This irked Moti Baa so much that she stopped the wedding. Prem and Raahi decided to secretly wed in the temple, but ended up fighting. After so many troublesome situations, the plot now is focused on the wedding.

We wrote about Raahi dancing to the number ‘Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chobara’ just before the wedding muhurat, and making Anupamaa recollect her daughter’s past and getting emotional.

The upcoming episode will see Prem’s baraat coming to the venue. At the same time, Raahi will get emotional when Anupamaa will talk about it being the last day of Raahi as a daughter with them. Raahi, before leaving the house for the muhurat, will decorate the entire house with lamps and will also record voice messages for all the people in her family, so that they can hear them whenever they will miss her. Anupamaa and Raahi will have an emotional moment when Raahi will seek blessings, from Anuj near his photo. Anupamaa will be emotional as she will miss Anuj’s presence during their daughter’s wedding.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.