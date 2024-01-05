Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui revisit their relationship drama on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’

In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, yet another heated argument breaks out between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Trouble brews when Ankita finds Vicky chatting with her nemesis Mannara Chopra in the Dil Makaan. Vicky swiftly defends himself, pointing out Ankita’s camaraderie with Munawar Faruqui. Ankita fires back, emphasizing that she doesn’t visit Munawar’s makaan repeatedly. Unimpressed, Vicky asserts his freedom to do as he pleases, justifying his casual chat by reasoning that he didn’t want to eat his meal by himself. An infuriated Ankita sarcastically requests him to keep chatting with Mannara. After the heated exchange, Vicky brings up how Ankita hugs and comforts Munawar when he’s upset. In a fit of rage, Vicky comes up with a bizarre solution: he will not talk to Mannara, if Ankita agrees to keep her distance from Munawar. Will the two abide by this pact?

The relationship drama between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan, which stirred up the house, takes the center stage again tonight. Munawar, after toying with Ayesha’s emotions and denying any romantic interest in ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, now faces her wrath for making her appear naïve and deceived. Ayesha, determined to unravel the truth, confronts Munawar about his sudden behaviour change. Munawar, in response, insists that spending time together would be inappropriate for both. Ayesha demands an explanation for Munawar’s change of heart, and he bluntly declares that he’s not interested in a relationship at all. Unrelenting, Ayesha accuses Munawar of leading her on, exposing his flirting as a mere charade in front of others. Many eyebrows are raised when Munawar admits to changing himself for the sake of the game. Now that Munawar confesses to having no feelings for Ayesha, will she turn the tables and bring her unique brand of entertainment to the show?

Watch HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ co-present BIGG BOSS 17 co-powered by DABUR CHYAWANPRASH, TRESEMME & PARLE PLATINA HIDE & SEEK COOKIES, SPECIAL PARTNER Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, SMART LOCK SCREEN PARTNER GLANCE & HYGIENE PARTNER, HARPIC every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.