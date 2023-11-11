Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Kunal’s angry outburst at Vandana

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) being forced to take the paternity test by Soniya (Leena Jumani). As we know, Kunal had not come out of the deceit that Soniya gave him in love. And now, to find out after years, that he has a daugher too, has affected him badly.

The coming episode will see Kunal wither in pain and take the help of alcohol to forget his sorrow. He will come home totally drunk, out of his mind. When he will see Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) before him, he will assume her to be Soniya and will bad mouth her. Kunal will let out all of his pent up emotional feelings of how he loved Soniya, only to face deceit. Kunal will cry and will accuse Soniya of cheating him. He will hold Vandana violently and question her why she kept him away from his daughter too. Kunal will be seen brooding and sulking of not knowing that he is a father. He will cry thinking of the fact that he could not be with his dauughter for all these years.

It will be painful for Vandana to see this other side to Kunal who has gone through a lot in life. She will try to be silent, and will hear to his angry cries, and emotional outburst.

Vandana promised to always take care of Tara. Tara and Vandana shared a chain and locket, one half of which was with Vandana and the other with Tara.

Will Kunal be able to express his love to Tara?

