Badall Pe Paon Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Baani Finds A Job, Rajat Meets Lavanya

Sony Sab’s popular show Badall Pe Paon Hai, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their production house Dreamiyata, the audience sees major ups and downs in the lives of Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) and Rajat (Aakash Ahuja). Rajat accompanies Baani to the venue of Bani’s new job. At the same time, Rajat questions Bani’s decision to work as a waiter. But Baani bluntly expresses her opinion, not weighing any work as small or big. While Rajat leaves from there without saying anything. At the same time, Baani enters the cafe in the hope of a good opportunity.

In the upcoming episode, Cafe Bani begins her work, and she impresses the owner and a customer, Samarjeet, leading to a job offer. Rajat encounters Lavanya, who reveals her unresolved feelings, causing tension between them. Lavanya asks Rajat to accompany her as she is unable to deal with separation grief. Back at the café, Bani enthusiastically starts her new job, hoping it will bring her family acceptance. Ginni faces her family’s wrath over her college behavior, while Bani observes the chaos, worried about her own choices.

Baani confronts Rajat about his discomfort with her new café job, highlighting that her family supports her, unlike him. Rajat leaves when Lavanya calls. He gets confused by Lavanya’s sudden return to his life.