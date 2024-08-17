Badall Pe Paon Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Baani Waits For Rajat, Lavanya Conspires

Sony Sab’s popular show Badall Pe Paon Hai entertains the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) and Rajat (Aakash Ahuja), produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production company Dreamiyata. Lavanya meets Rajat and asks him to join her as her business partner. But Rajat denies the offers, emphasizing that he cannot do this as he is a simple flower vendor. Later, Lavanya decides to reveal her return to India to the Baani so that the distance increases between the two.

In the upcoming episode, Baani searches for Rajat as she arrives home for her birthday party. Her sister reveals that Rajat is not answering his calls, and Baani gets tensed about him not answering. Later, she gets ready for her birthday celebration in a beautiful pink dress. A grand celebration party is arranged for her, and she eagerly waits for her husband, Rajat.

On the other hand, Rajat witnessed a car accident on his way to an auto. Rajat goes near the car and finds Lavanya unconscious in the car. Rajat takes Lavanya to the hospital and takes care of her. After Lavanya gains consciousness, Rajat says he will call her father to the hospital. But Lavanya stops Rajat and says it is fine until he is here, leaving Rajat in a confused situation. On the other hand, Baani hopelessly waits for Rajat while everyone urges her to cut the cake. But Baani refuses to do so until Rajat comes.