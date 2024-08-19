Badall Pe Paon Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Oh No! Rajat Gets Late For Party, Baani Doubts

Sony Sab’s new show Badall Pe Paon Hai, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their production house Dreamiyata, the viewers see intriguing twists and dramas in the lives of Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) and Rajat (Aakash Ahuja). Lavanya notices Rajat taking a gift for Baani. She decides not to let Rajat go to the party. Lavanya intentionally gets her car to fall prey to an accident. Rajat spots Lavanya injured in the car, and he takes her to the hospital. Rajat worries as he has to reach the birthday party, but Lavanya tries to stop him.

In the upcoming episode, Baani gets upset when Rajat arrives late for the birthday party. Everyone requests that Baani cut the cake without Rajat, but Baani denies celebrating without Rajat. Somehow, Rajat comes to the party with a surprise for Baani. A relative questions Rajat about his whereabouts, as she feels she saw him in the city hospital today. Rajat very smartly manipulates the topic.

Later, Baani expresses her happiness that Rajat is focusing on his career and work. Rajat feels guilty, and as he takes out his clothes, the receipt from City Hospital falls down, leading to a dramatic scene, and Baani doubts.

It will be interesting to see whether Lavanya’s truth will come in front of Baani.