Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode 67 of Badall Pe Paon Hai, produced by Dreamiyata, the audience will see an interesting twist when Rajat gets upset with Bani.

Sony Sab‘s new show Badall Pe Paon Hai, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata, entertains the audience with interesting twists and turns. The show casts Amandeep Sidhu as the female lead, Baani, and Aakash Ahuja as the male lead, Rajat. Check out the written update of episode 67, airing on 27 August 2024.

In the upcoming episode, Baani becomes happy and comes home after accepting the new job offer. Later at night, Baani shares the good news with Rajat. However, Rajat gets upset with Baani, and she questions him about the reason behind it, as she is not investing in the share market but just working there as a receptionist. Rajat, unable to explain, asks Baani not to talk to him. Later in the morning, Rajat, in a hurry, takes his tiffin to leave for his job while his mother asks him to take Baani with him. However, Rajat denies going with Baani, highlighting their separate ways and intensifying the situation.

Bani arrives at her new office, dazzled by the grandeur of the sharebroking firm. She marvels at the Bull statue and the ticker screens. Excitedly, Baani calls her father to share her joy, feeling like she’s finally found her place. As she explores, she notices the high tension among the staff. Trying to cheer up softy, she sends him photos of the stock tickers.

Suddenly, Bani sees Divya’s sunglasses fall and rushes to pick them up, saving them from being crushed. Impressed, Divya thanks her, and Bani is introduced to her boss, Nakul Saxena, and his wife. Saxena’s dismissive attitude contrasts with Divya’s kind words. Bani is then shown her duties by Chachi, the strict supervisor, who explains her tasks and warns about maintaining privacy. Bani starts her new role, thrilled by the opportunity while musing about not sharing her happiness with Rajat due to his recent frustration.