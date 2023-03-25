Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Prachi apologizes to Josh but Josh has made up his mind to take a break from her. Later, Prachi expresses her concern about winning back Josh’s trust before getting married to him.

On the other hand, Prachi sets up a dinner for Raghav and Sanya. However, post their dinner, Sanya files a complaint against Raghav for physically assaulting her. The police arrest him. Soon, Pihu comes with the lawyer and bails out Raghav. However, the media outside the court insults Raghav.

Now, in the coming episode, Josh gets upset with Raghav’s bail and decides to kick him out of the company. He informs his decision to Prachi. However, Prachi refuses to accept it. She mentions to Josh that she is confident Raghav is innocent and she will support Raghav in his fight.

Will Prachi prove Raghav’s innocence?

