Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Prachi tells Raghav that she wants to protect Pihu at all costs. Josh comes up with an idea to solve. Maahir blames Raghav’s brother for his wrongdoings. Later, Josh and Prachi try to get Maahir to speak the truth. Prachi tells Raghav if she cannot help Pihu, then she will surrender herself to the police.

Later, Maahir says he doesn’t want to marry Pihu anymore. Prachi says she wants to get engaged to Josh today because he is the perfect match for her, and Raghav is heartbroken. Meanwhile, Maahir tells Pihu that Raghav likes her, and Prachi overhears this conversation.

Now, in the coming episode, Pihu and Prachi both misunderstand Raghav’s feelings. Meanwhile, Raghav, who is in love with Prachi is heartbroken. He goes to a room wherein he sees Josh hugging his GF. Raghav gets angry and shocked to see them together.

Will Raghav expose Josh in front of Prachi?

