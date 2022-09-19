Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Priya finds out that Ram is looking for a child custody lawyer. She gets worried after getting her hands on Pihu’s passport, which was made in urgency.

Later, Krish informs Priya that the Kapoors are planning to file for Pihu’s sole custody. Ram and Priya keep fighting with themselves as they try to understand one another. Priya convinces Pihu to leave the Kapoor Mansion with her. Nandini and Vedika soon find themselves at the end of their wits when they realize that their plan has backfired.

Now, in the coming episode, Priya reveals to Ram that Nandini and Vedika planned child custody drama to create misunderstandings between them. Ram gets angry at Nandini for snatching Pihu away from Priya. He asks Nandini to apologize to Priya. The former gets shocked by Ram’s reaction but soon apologizes to Priya.

Will Priya and Ram come close?

