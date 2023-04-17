Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Raghav and Prachi get into a car accident. They manage to reach the hospital. Raghav and Prachi tend to each other’s injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Lakhan is worried about Prachi. Lakhan gets frustrated with Josh’s actions and wants to close his chapter for good. However, Josh insults Prachi after discovering that the Kapoors plan to cancel their wedding.

In the coming episode, Avni gears up for Prachi and Josh’s wedding. She asks Prachi to look into the wedding preparations. However, she informs Avni about her important work project. Avni mentions that the wedding is very important and she should be choosing it over her project. Prachi gives a befitting reply and mentions how important her project is, and she can choose both instead of one.

Will Prachi realize Josh’s real motives behind marrying him?

