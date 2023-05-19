ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi to meet with an accident

Sid plans a car accident in Prachi to save his truth from getting exposed. Prachi’s car meets with an accident, and she gets badly injured in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 May,2023 14:28:16
Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As per the plot, Prachi and Raghav talk to each other about the situation at the party, and Josh comes to speak to Prachi. He asks Prachi to talk to Raghav and spend time with him before marriage. After marriage, he won’t allow Prachi to come close to Raghav. Prachi gets angry with Josh’s cheap statements and gives him the engagement ring back. Prachi calls off her engagement with Josh.

Prachi cries after calling off her engagement with Josh. Raghav comes to speak to her. He informs Prachi that Josh is not the right guy for her as he disrespects her and her family. Prachi reveals that she loves Josh. Raghav gets angry and asks her to prepare to suffer if she wishes to marry Josh. Prachi gets angry with Raghav’s statements. In frustration, she reveals her real feelings and confesses her love for Raghav, and says ‘I love Raghav’. The latter gets shocked by the confession.

In the coming episode, Sid witnesses Prachi going to speak to a government official. He thinks if the truth comes out, he will be trapped badly hence he tries ways to stop Prachi. Soon, Sid plans a car accident in Prachi to save his truth from getting exposed. Prachi’s car meet with an accident, and she gets badly injured. People rush her to the hospital, informing the family about the accident. Raghav and Pihu break down, seeing Prachi’s condition.

OMG! Will Raghav save Prachi?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

