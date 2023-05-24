Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav and Prachi get married

Raghav accepts Prachi’s marriage proposal and the two hug each other. Finally, Raghav and Prachi marry each other in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has kept the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. As per the plot, Prachi gains consciousness, and the family comes to meet her. Soon, Prachi tells Josh she has always given her best in the relationship. However, he has never noticed her efforts. Finally, she tells Josh she wants to give the relationship one more chance by starting fresh. Prachi proposes marriage to Josh before the family, and he agrees. She decides to marry him the next day after her discharge.

The Kapoor family gears up for Prachi and Josh’s marriage. During the pheras, Raghav enters and exposes Sid. He reveals how he murdered Priya and Ram. Prachi gets shocked and kicks out Josh of her life. Soon, Raghav holds Prachi’s hand and proposes to her. He says ‘I love you’ to Prachi. The latter also blushes and proposes marriage to him.

In the coming episode, Raghav accepts Prachi’s marriage proposal, and the two hug each other. The family gets happy to see Raghav and Prachi together finally. After an emotional talk, the family gears up for Prachi and Raghav’s wedding. They get Raghav dressed as a groom and bring him to the mandap. Finally, Raghav and Prachi marry each other and have a happy ending to their love story.

