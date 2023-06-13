Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya impresses Ram’s family at the engagement ceremony

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has seen quite a lot of drama in the last week. According to the storyline, Ram and Priya decide to have a contract marriage for three months. Ram shares his idea about the same. However, he gets shocked when Priya already prepares the contract papers. Both agree to be bound by the contract for three months and soon separate after that. On the other hand, Ram’s mother, Shalini, gears up for Ram and Priya’s engagement ceremony.

Shalini calls Ram and informs him about his engagement ceremony with Priya. While the family gears up for their engagement ceremony, Yuvraj gets furious with Ram and Priya’s alliance. Yuvraj digs deep and finds out Ram and Priya’s contract marriage papers. He reveals the same in front of the guest at the engagement ceremony and breaks their marriage.

In the coming episode, Priya with her family arrives at Ram’s house for the engagement. Ram’s family questions Priya about Ram’s taste in food, choice of color, etc, and Priya manages to smartly impress them without letting them know that they are not having an affair.

Will Shalini learn about Ram and Priya’s contract marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

