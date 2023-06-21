ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s hand gets burnt in mehendi function

Priya and Ram’s mehendi function is held wherein the light goes off. Priya decides to lit up some diyas. However, during the process, Priya’s hand gets burnt in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jun,2023 16:37:39
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Ram’s mother, Shalini, praises Priya and reveals that she loves Ram and Priya’s jodi. Kriti overhears her statements and gets jealous. Kriti worries about losing Ram, and her friend Shreya gives her an idea to break Ram and Priya’s marriage on D-day.

In the coming episode, Priya and Ram’s mehendi function is held, wherein the light goes off. Priya decides to light up some diyas. However, during the process, Priya’s hand gets burnt. The family nurses his wounds. The guests reveal that the mehendi function is not completed until the mehendi is not applied on both hands and they start leaving the function. Priya gets upset. However, Ram comes and applies mehendi on one of his hands and reveals that the mehendi function is now completed. Priya gets happy with Ram’s gesture.

Will Priya and Ram come closer to each other?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

