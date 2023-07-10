Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s snoring act makes Ram laugh

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Ram arrives at the office and unexpectedly finds Kriti inside his cabin. Insecure about Ram and Priya’s relationship, Kriti asks Ram to disclose the truth about their relationship to Shalini, but Ram opposes the idea. He explains that he cannot risk jeopardizing his mother’s life by revealing the truth after her surgery.

In the coming episode, Ram and Priya enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep. Ram is abruptly jolted awake by an unfamiliar sound. Ram realizes that the source of the noise is none other than his beloved Priya snoring. The humorous discovery sets the stage for a playful exchange between the couple the following day. Curious about Ram’s restlessness during the night, Priya questions him about his constant tossing and turning. With a mischievous smile, Ram playfully confesses that he had to adjust his position because of Priya’s snoring, leading to light-hearted banter.

Aww! Are you excited to watch the cute moment?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

