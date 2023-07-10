ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s snoring act makes Ram laugh

Priya questions Ram about his constant turning. With a mischievous smile, Ram confesses that he had to adjust his position at night because of Priya's snoring, leading to a light-hearted banter in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jul,2023 14:46:15
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Ram arrives at the office and unexpectedly finds Kriti inside his cabin. Insecure about Ram and Priya’s relationship, Kriti asks Ram to disclose the truth about their relationship to Shalini, but Ram opposes the idea. He explains that he cannot risk jeopardizing his mother’s life by revealing the truth after her surgery.

In the coming episode, Ram and Priya enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep. Ram is abruptly jolted awake by an unfamiliar sound. Ram realizes that the source of the noise is none other than his beloved Priya snoring. The humorous discovery sets the stage for a playful exchange between the couple the following day. Curious about Ram’s restlessness during the night, Priya questions him about his constant tossing and turning. With a mischievous smile, Ram playfully confesses that he had to adjust his position because of Priya’s snoring, leading to light-hearted banter.

Aww! Are you excited to watch the cute moment?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

