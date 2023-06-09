ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya agree for marriage

Ram and Priya agree to marry each other and inform their decision to Shalini and Priya’s family in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Jun,2023 12:53:29
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Ram’s mother asks Ram to make his relationship with Priya official and get married. Later, Ram’s mother fixes his marriage with Priya without consulting him.

Priya decides to talk to Ram’s mother and clear the misunderstanding. She comes to Ram’s house but bumps into Yuvraj. He mocks Priya and mentions that Ram would never marry her. Priya feels insulted and mentions that she will marry Ram. She comes to announce her decision to Ram’s mother and leaves. Priya cries and reveals her confrontation to Ram. The latter comes to her house to speak to her.

In the coming episode, Ram and Priya go to the room wherein Ram informs her that their marriage will be for three months. However, Priya refuses to accept this condition. They have a conversation, and Ram makes Priya understand the situation. Priya gives it a thought. Soon, Ram and Priya agree to marry each other and inform their decision to Shalini and Priya’s family.

Are you excited about their marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

