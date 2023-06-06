ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya face life-threatening situation

One of the goons pulls out Priya from her car and points a gun on her. Ram gets scared and asks him to leave Priya. Soon, Ram gets into a fight with the goon, and he knocks down Priya and shoots at Ram in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jun,2023 12:56:54
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in last week. According to the storyline, Ram calls Priya and requests to come and meet him. He reveals how her mother created a drama at the roka and revealed Yuvraj’s truth. Ram mentions that he would like to hear her side of the story.

Later, Priya understands Ram and agrees to meet him. Meanwhile, Ram’s mother thinks that Ram and Priya are in love with each other, and she begins thinking about their marriage. On the other hand, Priya’s mother learns about a news which states that a few gangsters ran away from the jail. She gets worried for her daughter and asks her to return home soon.

In the coming episode, Ram and Priya sit inside the former’s car to discuss Yuvraj. However, the gangsters happen to come near the car while the police are chasing them. Soon, one of the goons pulls out Priya and points a gun on her. Ram gets scared and asks him to leave Priya. Soon, Ram gets into a fight with the goon, and he knocks down Priya and shoots at Ram.

OMG! Will Ram and Priya escape safely from this danger?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

