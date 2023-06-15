ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram consoles Priya at the engagement ceremony

Priya witnesses Yuvraj and Alika’s close moment and gets upset. She remembers her time spent with Yuvraj and breaks down. She cries alone but Ram consoles her in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has become renowned for its ability to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and compelling characters. As seen so far, Priya and her family arrive at Ram’s house for the engagement. Ram’s family questions Priya about Ram’s taste in food, choice of color, etc, and Priya manages to smartly impress them without letting them know that they are not having an affair.

Ram’s mother, Shalini Kapoor, learns that Ram and Priya are doing a contract marriage. Priya comes there and handles the situation saying that it was her idea to enter into a contract marriage, as she does not desire any claim on Ram’s property.

In the coming episode, Ram and Priya finally get engaged, and the families celebrate the happy moment. Meanwhile, Alika also celebrates the moment and announces her engagement with Yuvraj, which should happen the next day. Priya witnesses Yuvraj and Alika’s close moment and gets upset. She remembers her time spent with Yuvraj and breaks down. She cries alone, but Ram comforts her.

Will Ram and Priya come close to each other?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Read Latest News